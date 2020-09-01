Hopes fade for a return to former club for Arsenal defender as a third meeting passes without a final deal

It’s well known that Premier League clubs will blow European sides out of the water when it comes to the wages they can pay, but it also makes it really tough to move them on.

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac joined the club from German side Schalke back in 2017, but it’s starting to become clear that his time at The Emirates is up.

Kieran Tierney initially struggled with injuries so there was some rotation, but the former Celtic man is the undisputed starter going forward.

German outlet Bild have reported that the player and Schalke are desperate for a reunion, but Schalke’s financial situation is making it impossible to get a deal over the line just now.

READ MORE: Arsenal look set to add to Gabriel as midfielder is expected to fly into London on Wednesday to finalise terms

It’s suggested that Kolasinac has met with Schalke three times now but they still haven’t found a way to finance his contract, so it does sound like he may need to take a financial hit to force this through.

Things could be increasingly complicated as Bayer Leverkusen have emerged as suitors and they are in a financial position to sign him, so a dream return may not happen.

From Arsenal’s point of view their main aim should be getting him out the door if they don’t need him for next season, so it’s unlikely that they will really care which club manages to reach an agreement with him.