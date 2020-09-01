Menu

Interesting news for Arsenal as midfield target expected to leave and it will be sorted quickly

Arsenal FC
Posted by

It’s amazing how quickly things can turn for a club in the transfer window, and Mikel Arteta’s squad is starting to take shape ahead of next season.

Lille defender Gabriel has been officially unveiled by the club, while it’s been suggested that another loan move has been sorted for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos:

There’s also been a lot of talk about Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar with The Daily Mail indicating that Arsenal were heavily interested in signing him, but Lyon were expected to hold out for a fee of £54m.

Aouar has proven that he can perform at the highest level as he played a key role in taking the French side to the Champions League semi final, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if other teams were interested too.

Reports have emerged from France which say he’s expected to leave and it will be sorted very soon, but it’s not clear which club he’s going to end up at:

If Arsenal could find a way of pulling this off then a midfield pairing of Aouar and Ceballos with a decent anchor man behind them would be genuinely exciting to watch, so it’s worth Arsenal fans keeping an eye on this over the next few days.

 

More Stories Houssem Aouar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.