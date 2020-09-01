Interesting news for Barcelona as defensive target confirms he won’t sign a new contract

The ideal situation for a buying club is where a player is entering the final year of their contract and they don’t plan to renew, because it gives the selling team a huge choice to make.

They can run the risk of being stubborn and hoping the the player will change their mind during the season, but that always leaves the door open for a free transfer.

It also means the selling team can’t demand a high transfer fee either, so these comments from Man City defender Eric Garcia are interesting:

??? ERIC GARCÍA: "¿El Barça? Yo le dije al City que no renovaba pero todavía me queda una temporada con ellos y espero volver". pic.twitter.com/HcjbRyRkov — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) September 1, 2020

He addresses the speculation about a move to Barcelona by saying that he’s told Man City that he won’t be renewing his contract, but it does sound like he plans to return to The Etihad and play there this season.

Garcia came through the youth academy at Barcelona and he does look like the ideal replacement for Gerard Pique, while you can also see the similarities where both players went to Manchester to further their development before returning.

Publicly confirming that he won’t sign a new deal might put City in a position where they would rather sell him now than lose him for nothing, but a return to Barcelona is starting to look inevitable.