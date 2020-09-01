Juventus are pushing to add Messi and Suarez to form an incredible front line with Cristiano Ronaldo

The mere fact that Lionel Messi might be available this summer has led to so many “what if” scenarios, but the ultimate one will always be the thought of Messi moving to Juventus to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo.

It’s a situation that would’ve sounded ridiculous a year or two ago, but Messi is unhappy at Barcelona and reports from Spain have suggested that Juve are now looking to bring the Argentine star to Italy:

??? Informa @manucarreno ?? “Se suma a la puja por Messi la Juventus. Sería una locura juntar a Cristiano con Messi” ? Sigue aquí el directo: https://t.co/auHaiC17Bo pic.twitter.com/RyravN79Kb — El Larguero (@ellarguero) September 1, 2020

Everyone is starting to realise that financial fair play is an absolute nonsense anyway, but if Juve managed to find a way to pay Messi and Ronaldo then it would prove once and for all that the system is farcical and only designed to protect the top teams.

It’s not clear if this is part of the plan to woo Messi, but it’s well known that he and Luis Suarez are best friends, so it’s interesting to hear that Juve are also making a hard run at signing the Uruguayan from Barcelona too:

La #Juventus ha iniziato a spingere concretamente su #Suarez. Contatti costanti. Le parti si aggiorneranno nelle prossime ore. Ma la pista è diventata seria ?????@GoalItalia — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) September 1, 2020

It would be fascinating for so many reasons if this did happen because it would mean three of the top forwards in the world playing together, but they are all at least 33 years old so fitness will be a concern, it’s not going to be sustainable and there would almost certainly be an ego problem.

It would leave them in a position where they would have to buy a new front three in a couple of years and Paulo Dybala would surely demand an exit so it’s not a logical long term move at all.

Despite that it would be amazing to see and the reports are from respected outlets, but it’s still impossible to see this actually happening.