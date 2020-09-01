Juventus eye swoop for Serie A star but €70m valuation proving problematic

Juventus are reportedly keen on raiding Fiorentina for Federico Chiesa, but they are facing a real task in putting together an offer to convince their rivals to sell.

The Bianconeri begin a new era this season with Andrea Pirlo at the helm, and it will be interesting to see what additional changes he makes to the squad in order to stamp his mark on it.

SEE MORE: Barcelona stalwart still a priority transfer target for former boss as exit touted

Although the Turin giants secured a ninth consecutive Serie A title last season, they weren’t entirely convincing and fell short in the Coppa Italia and Champions League again, which in turn led to the decision to axe Maurizio Sarri.

With that in mind, the pressure will be on Pirlo to not only sustain their league success, but also ensure that they take that necessary next step in Europe to end their wait for success.

As per Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Corriere della Sera, it’s noted that Juventus are keen on Fiorentina’s Chiesa, but they will not be able to match his €70m valuation in a one-off payment.

In turn, it’s suggested that an initial two-year loan move with an obligation to buy could be put on the table, while Douglas Costa’s sale could also help facilitate the swoop.

However, that suggests that it remains a complicated plan and strategy to improve the squad in the final third, and it remains to be seen if the pieces fall into place for the moves to happen.

Chiesa has certainly proven his quality for Fiorentina in recent years, but time will tell whether or not he gets the chance to take that next step and really compete for major trophies with Juventus moving forward.