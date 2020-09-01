Lionel Messi’s father travels to Barcelona ahead of crucial talks over future

Lionel Messi’s father has reportedly travelled to Barcelona on Tuesday as he prepares for crunch discussions with the club over his son’s future at the Camp Nou.

The 33-year-old has been linked with a shock exit from the Catalan giants this summer as he is said to have informed the club of his desire to move on.

It comes after a disastrous campaign last time round, and having failed to report for pre-season checks and training, it appears as though the storm over a potential departure is going to drag on.

In an attempt to perhaps reach an agreement, Sport report that Messi’s father, Jorge, is on his way to Barcelona this week where he will hold talks with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

The report adds that the intention from the Messi camp is to negotiate a way in which the two parties can go their separate ways, as there is conflict over whether or not a release clause in his contract is still valid and whether he can move on for free in the coming weeks.

Time will tell whether or not the situation is resolved any time soon, but it appears as though Messi’s father will try and bring a calming influence to the table to get what is best for his son, albeit he may well be met with resistance from Barcelona who perhaps will do what they can to try and persuade their talisman to stay.

Having lost their La Liga crown this past season coupled with crashing out of the Champions League in crushing fashion for the third consecutive year, Messi may well feel as though it’s time for him to move on to a new challenge that provides him with a better chance of being successful in the latter stages of his illustrious career.