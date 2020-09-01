Man City still in talks in bid to land world-class transfer target to bolster Guardiola’s squad

Man City are reportedly still trying to find a deal to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly this summer with talks between the two clubs said to be ongoing.

Pep Guardiola’s side finished in second place behind champions Liverpool in the Premier League last season, and so they will be hoping to bounce back and regain their crown this year.

After conceding just 23 goals in the previous campaign where they won the title, they conceded 35 last season and so the defensive is evidently a particular area in which they can improve.

While the signing of Nathan Ake goes some way in addressing it, Calciomercato report that Man City aren’t done there as negotiations are said to be continuing with Napoli over the signing of Koulibaly.

However, it’s added that progress is slow and it may all be in vain if they can’t convince Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis to sell, but City are certainly trying and so it remains to be seen if they can get a deal done.

Koulibaly, 29, has firmly established himself as one of the top centre-halves in European football with his commanding performances for the Serie A giants, and he would arguably be a perfect fit for Guardiola and Man City given his composure and technical quality on the ball.

Physical, good in the air and quick, he ticks all the right boxes to be a major success in the Premier League, but it remains to be seen if Man City can put an offer on the table that is enough to get the approval of an exit from Napoli’s chief.