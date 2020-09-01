Menu

£50m-rated Manchester United transfer target poised to make big decision on his future

Manchester United and other top clubs could reportedly be set to miss out on the transfer of Ben White.

Despite his impressive form on loan at Leeds United last season, it looks like White is closing in on signing a new long-term contract with parent club Brighton, according to Sky Sports.

The 22-year-old showed plenty of promise at Leeds last term, with Sky Sports noting that it prompted the newly-promoted side to make three bids in an attempt to sign him permanently this summer.

Manchester United could do with a new centre-back and have also been linked with White in a potential £50million move, as recently reported by the Sun.

It looks like the Red Devils will be disappointed, however, with White perhaps set to make the somewhat surprise move to commit his future to Brighton.

ben white leeds united

Ben White in action for Leeds United last season

If this does end up going through, it could be huge for the Seagulls, who surely won’t have fancied their chances of getting to see much of White in action after his form attracted so many suitors.

United may have to look elsewhere for a top signing in defence, and have also been linked with RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano by ESPN.

