(Photo) Manchester United star drops huge hint he wants transfer away

Manchester United FC
Manchester United midfielder Fred has dropped a pretty big hint that he wants a transfer away from the club.

See below as Man United Zone have spotted a screen grab on Instagram that shows Fred liking a post linking him as a target for Turkish giants Galatasaray…

The Brazil international has had a mixed spell at Old Trafford, with the former Shakhtar Donetsk man getting off to a slow start at the club before improving last season.

It remains to be seen if it would be the right move to sell Fred now, but one imagines United and other clubs will feel the pressure to balance the books in this transfer market due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

