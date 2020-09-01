Menu

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford sets up taskforce in bid to end child hunger

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is showing once again that he’s one of the best blokes in football with his bid to end child hunger in the UK.

As reported by the BBC, Rashford has teamed up with a number of major food brands to set up a taskforce to tackle child food poverty in this country.

MORE: Manchester United in talks over potential £53million winger transfer

The England international notably forced the government into a U-turn on free school meals earlier this summer, having shown himself to be a superb campaigner on an issue he clearly feels passionately about.

Rashford had a difficult upbringing himself and has spoken publicly about being reliant on free school meals when he was a kid, and wants to ensure others now can get the support he did then.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal fans told they “should be very excited” about incoming transfer
Manchester United in talks over potential £53million winger transfer
The president of Argentina urges Lionel Messi to join this club if he seals transfer away from Barcelona

The 22-year-old will no doubt be making United fans proud with his commitment to this issue, with so many footballers seemingly content to pick up their pay packet and do little with their platform away from the pitch.

Rashford is quoted by the BBC as saying he’s confident his scheme can make a difference, and the government have already said they will consider his proposals…

More Stories Marcus Rashford

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Caleb da silva says:
    September 1, 2020 at 8:33 am

    Kudos to marcos rashford his showing great character and concern for the needy #mufc we are proud of you.

    Reply
  2. TAJUDEEN OLOSUN says:
    September 1, 2020 at 8:35 am

    I support the company

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.