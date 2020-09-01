Manchester United star Marcus Rashford sets up taskforce in bid to end child hunger

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is showing once again that he’s one of the best blokes in football with his bid to end child hunger in the UK.

As reported by the BBC, Rashford has teamed up with a number of major food brands to set up a taskforce to tackle child food poverty in this country.

The England international notably forced the government into a U-turn on free school meals earlier this summer, having shown himself to be a superb campaigner on an issue he clearly feels passionately about.

Rashford had a difficult upbringing himself and has spoken publicly about being reliant on free school meals when he was a kid, and wants to ensure others now can get the support he did then.

For the millions who don’t have the platform to be heard… ? #ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY pic.twitter.com/OuJrZNuWa7 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 1, 2020

We are proud to support @MarcusRashford's campaign, to keep the conversation of child poverty at the forefront of public and Government thinking. #EndChildFoodPoverty pic.twitter.com/fKpXXXZ1WT — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) September 1, 2020

The 22-year-old will no doubt be making United fans proud with his commitment to this issue, with so many footballers seemingly content to pick up their pay packet and do little with their platform away from the pitch.

Rashford is quoted by the BBC as saying he’s confident his scheme can make a difference, and the government have already said they will consider his proposals…