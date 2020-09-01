Manchester United are reportedly in negotiations with Juventus over a potential transfer deal for Brazilian winger Douglas Costa.

However, it seems one major obstacle could be Juve’s £53million asking price, with Man Utd currently some way away from meeting that fee, according to Calciomercato.

The Red Devils could do with more options in attack next season, and Costa seems a decent option for the club, even if he turns 30 this month and isn’t exactly at the peak of his powers.

Costa has had a fine career at the likes of Shakhtar Donetsk, Bayern Munich and current club Juventus, and his skill and trickery out wide could go down well with United fans.

MUFC have a proud history of playing entertaining and attack-minded football, with Costa looking like someone who could be a fine fit in to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s style of play.

United have also been strongly linked with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho this summer by the Daily Mirror and others, but Costa might make sense as a cheap alternative.

Even so, it seems Juventus will have to lower their current demands for the 29-year-old.

