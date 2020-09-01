Menu

Man Utd transfer news: Van de Beek shirt number, advantage over Liverpool for £27m star, midfielder’s huge exit hint

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

There’s plenty of Man Utd transfer news doing the rounds today and we’ve got the biggest headlines right here for you.

First up, the Red Devils are widely reported to be closing in on the signing of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek in a deal worth around £40million.

MORE: Manchester United in talks over potential £53million winger transfer

Van de Beek is also expected to take the number 34 shirt at Old Trafford, in tribute to his former Ajax team-mate Appie Nouri.

Click here to read more about this moving story, with the imminent United new-boy clearly a class act off the pitch as well as a top player on it.

Elsewhere, the battle is still on for the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who is in the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena.

Much has been said about Alcantara’s future this summer, with Man Utd now looking like holding a key advantage over rivals Liverpool in the race for this deal.

According to reports, Liverpool have to sell Georginio Wijnaldum – a target for Barcelona – before having any realistic chance of being able to afford Alcantara.

Even though the Spain international is said to favour a move to Anfield, this looks very promising from a United point of view.

More Stories / Transfer Rumours
£44.5m star remains priority transfer target for Arsenal and is keen on Gunners switch
No offer from Man United: Liverpool remain in pole position for transfer of CL winner
(Photo) Manchester United star drops huge hint he wants transfer away

Finally, MUFC midfielder Fred has dropped a huge hint over his future on social media.

Make of this what you will, but take a look at this picture that shows Fred liking an Instagram post linking him as a target for Galatasaray this summer.

The Brazil international has had a mixed spell in Manchester and it might not be too surprising that he’s open to leaving, particularly with Van de Beek’s likely signing threatening his place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI.

More Stories Donny van de Beek Fred Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Thiago Alcantara

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.