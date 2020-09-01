There’s plenty of Man Utd transfer news doing the rounds today and we’ve got the biggest headlines right here for you.

First up, the Red Devils are widely reported to be closing in on the signing of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek in a deal worth around £40million.

Van de Beek is also expected to take the number 34 shirt at Old Trafford, in tribute to his former Ajax team-mate Appie Nouri.

Click here to read more about this moving story, with the imminent United new-boy clearly a class act off the pitch as well as a top player on it.

Elsewhere, the battle is still on for the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who is in the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena.

Much has been said about Alcantara’s future this summer, with Man Utd now looking like holding a key advantage over rivals Liverpool in the race for this deal.

According to reports, Liverpool have to sell Georginio Wijnaldum – a target for Barcelona – before having any realistic chance of being able to afford Alcantara.

Even though the Spain international is said to favour a move to Anfield, this looks very promising from a United point of view.

Finally, MUFC midfielder Fred has dropped a huge hint over his future on social media.

Make of this what you will, but take a look at this picture that shows Fred liking an Instagram post linking him as a target for Galatasaray this summer.

The Brazil international has had a mixed spell in Manchester and it might not be too surprising that he’s open to leaving, particularly with Van de Beek’s likely signing threatening his place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI.