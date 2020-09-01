Manchester United fans can thank manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his key role in persuading Donny van de Beek to seal a transfer to Old Trafford.

The Netherlands international has been a world class performer for Ajax in the Eredivisie and the Champions League in recent times, and could surely have been a fine signing for any top club in Europe.

According to The Athletic, however, he’s now heading for Man Utd on a long-term contract worth £100,000 a week, with a source close to Van de Beek describing Solskjaer as a “very special coach” for the way he talked the 23-year-old into the move to Manchester.

The report notes that Van de Beek also attracted interest from the likes of Tottenham and Barcelona, while Atletico Madrid and Juventus were also kept informed about his situation.

This also followed Van de Beek nearly joining Real Madrid before the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic saw them pull the plug on the deal, according to The Athletic.

All in all, this sounds like fine work by Solskjaer, with the Norwegian tactician said to have described in great detail how he saw Van de Beek fitting into his side, according to the report.

MUFC fans can be thrilled to see their relatively inexperienced and unproven manager has such great pulling power in the transfer market.