Medical completed: Kai Havertz edges closer to Chelsea transfer after completing his medical check

Chelsea have completed some signings in very quick time this summer, so it feels like they are trying to balance that out by making the capture of Kai Havertz as long and drawn out as possible.

It feels like the move has been a step or two away for weeks now, but the new season isn’t that far away so they do need to get this over the line soon.

The Evening Standard confirmed that a £90m offer had been agreed between Chelsea and Leverkusen but stories like that have been circulating for weeks, so it’s hard to know how trustworthy they are.

A more recent report should be much better news for the fans, as Christian Falk has confirmed that the player has already undergone his medical with the club:

Our Story: @kaihavertz29 made his medical check on sunday in london @BILD_Sport @ChelseaFC — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) September 1, 2020

You don’t do a medical unless a deal is very close to happening, while it also eliminates any concerns that things could fall through at the final moment if anything was flagged up.

Chelsea have done some great business this summer and their defence is starting to take shape, so if they can add Havertz and a new goalkeeper then it’s possible that they could challenge for the Premier League title.