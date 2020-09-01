No deal: Loan exit for Arsenal ace ruled out with key issue cited as obstacle

Sampdoria have reportedly ruled out a loan move for Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny amid speculation linking him with a switch to Italy this summer.

The 28-year-old spent last season on loan at Besiktas, but with Mikel Arteta now in charge of the Gunners, it remains to be seen if he gets a fresh chance at the Emirates.

Elneny initially joined Arsenal in 2015 and has made 90 appearances for the club since, and there is perhaps an argument in favour of keeping him around next season as Arteta looks to ensure his side are capable of competing on multiple fronts.

As reported by Calciomercato, a move to Sampdoria on loan this summer seemingly isn’t on the cards for the Egyptian international, as there have been denials from the Italian club regarding such a move.

It’s added that with Elneny currently earning €3m-a-season net, that in turn is a major obstacle to any possible deal being done between the respective parties.

Arteta does arguably have a decision to make in midfield though, as with Dani Ceballos expected to rejoin Arsenal on another loan deal this summer, he also has Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka and youngsters such as Joe Willock battling for a starting berth.

Whether that’s enough to force Elneny to the sidelines or raise the question as to whether or not they need more variation in midfield given those named above are mostly defensive-minded, remains to be seen.

However, it would certainly appear as though Sampdoria won’t be in the running if he does indeed leave north London this summer.