Picture: Mesut Ozil drops another huge hint that he’s going nowhere as he celebrates his 7th anniversary at Arsenal

The situation with Mesut Ozil and Arsenal is an unusual one because he’s clearly out of favour at the club, but it doesn’t sound like he’s making any efforts to leave or to force his way back into the manager’s plans.

It’s almost impossible to see him finding a way back into the team – he needs things to be built around him but Mikel Arteta needs his players to act as a solid unit, and Ozil doesn’t fit into that at all.

Ozil has always looked good when he’s allowed to float between the lines and use his movement to pull defences all over the place, but he’s a total passenger in the defensive phase and that’s an issue for top clubs.

The Daily Mail had recently reported that he was being offered £15m a year to move to Saudi Arabia, but Ozil has since taken to Instagram and this suggests again that he’s going nowhere:

It does make you wonder if there’s any realistic offer that he will actually accept, so Arsenal could be stuck with him for yet another season.