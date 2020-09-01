PSG hope to beat Euro giants to the signing of injury prone Arsenal star as they make a bid of €30m

It’s always tough to make the right decision when it comes to an injury prone player, because the last thing you want is to sell a good player for a knock down fee only for their injury problems to then disappear.

There’s no doubt that Hector Bellerin would be a vital part of the Arsenal team if he could stay fit, but he’s often missing for long spells and he can’t be relied upon.

He’s clearly a popular player who can act as a leader and his pace is a great asset in the attacking game, but he’s not managed to play more than 19 league games in a Premier League season since 2017/18.

It does mean that it could be wise for Mikel Arteta to move him on if a decent offer comes in, so it’s interesting to see that The Guardian have reported that PSG have made a bid worth €30m to sign the Spanish full back.

That report also claims that Juventus and Bayern Munich are interested, so Arsenal could even leverage that interest to push PSG to make an offer higher than the current €25m plus €5m in add-ons that’s on the table.

The report also states that Arteta would ideally like to keep Bellerin but he also knows he needs to sell players to raise funds and balance the books, so a decision here may hinge on how much he trusts Cedric Soares.