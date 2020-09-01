Real Madrid ace is expected to be unveiled by Premier League side after agreeing 3 year deal with a big pay cut

Real Madrid do have a big squad so it’s clear that a few players needed to move on, but James Rodriguez may be the player who had the biggest need to get out.

His career has stagnated over the past few years and it was clear that he wasn’t really in Zidane’s plans, so the 29 year old needed to find a new club where he would play regularly in his final prime years.

A report from AS has indicated that everything is now agreed for his transfer to Everton, and his official unveiling is expected to happen very soon.

This looks like a cracking bit of business for Everton when you consider that he’s a top class player who should improve the team, while the report also confirms that he’s agreed a three year deal and his salary will be much less than what he earned in Madrid.

It’s not clear if he’s taken an outright pay cut or if Real will need to subsidise his wage to get him to leave, but that won’t matter to Everton.

The report also claims he’s in Liverpool just now so it really does sound like everything is done, so Everton fans just need to keep an eye on the official club channels for the official announcement.