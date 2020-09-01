Real Madrid starlet set for exit on initial loan with €18m+ option to buy and buy-back clause

Real Madrid are reportedly edging closer to green lighting an exit for Brahim Diaz as he’s said to be on the verge of a switch to AC Milan this week.

The 21-year-old has made just 21 appearances for Los Blancos across the last two seasons, as he has struggled to cement his place in Zinedine Zidane’s starting XI.

SEE MORE: Video: Real Madrid transfer target scores solo stunner in Ligue 1

In turn, an exit could be a sensible decision to further his career and develop with more experience and playing time, and it appears as though Milan are ready to give him that option.

As noted by Calciomercato, the Italian giants are set to sign him on an initial loan deal with an option to buy for between €18m and €20m, while there will be a buy-back clause included too as Real Madrid clearly wish to safeguard their position in the future moving forward.

With documents said to be in the process of being exchanged, it appears as though it’s merely a matter of time before a deal is announced, with Milan having an important reinforcement to add to Stefano Pioli’s squad in the final third.

As they look to try and break back into the top four in Serie A as well as enjoy long runs in the Coppa Italia and Europa League this season, they will certainly hope to continue to add more quality to the group after officially announcing a contract renewal for Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Monday.