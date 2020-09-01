Ronald Koeman could get rid of expensive Barcelona star as Juventus intensify their interest

It’s clear that Ronald Koeman doesn’t consider Luis Suarez as an important part of his plans going forward, but finding a club who would take him off their hands was always going to be a struggle.

It’s unlikely that they’ll get a big transfer fee, but reports suggested they would need to pay as much as €28m to terminate the final year of his contract, so it shows that getting him off the books could finance the wages of two or three signings.

The ideal situation would see a wealthy club come in and take him off their hands, even if there’s no transfer fee involved, so this latest report could be great news for Barca:

La #Juventus ha iniziato a spingere concretamente su #Suarez. Contatti costanti. Le parti si aggiorneranno nelle prossime ore. Ma la pista è diventata seria ?????@GoalItalia — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) September 1, 2020

It suggests that Juventus have really stepped up their interest in the striker and they’re in constant contact with him and his entourage, while there could even be an update in the next few hours.

It’s an interesting one from Juve because Andrea Pirlo has made a lot of moves to reduce the average age of the squad, so signing Suarez would go against that.

A combination of Cristiano Ronaldo, Suarez and Paulo Dybala could be exciting for a year or two, so it will be interesting to watch Juve next year if they manage to pull this off.