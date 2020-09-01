Ronald Koeman hints at possible Barcelona swoop for talented Ajax starlet

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has talked up Ajax starlet Sergino Dest to spark transfer speculation over a potential move this summer.

The Dutch tactician was appointed as Quique Setien’s successor last month, and he’ll no doubt have hopes and plans to stamp his mark on the squad and bring in reinforcements to help the club bounce back from a disastrous campaign last time round.

It appears as though Koeman thinks a lot of Dest, who has impressed during his time with the Eredivisie giants and in turn has attracted attention from around Europe.

“He is a player for clubs like Barcelona,” he told Catalunya Radio, as reported by Calciomercato. “He is quick and good on the ball, he could adapt easily in any club.”

The report adds that Juventus are also interested in the talented youngster, and so if Barcelona do have plans to try and prise him away from Ajax in the coming weeks, they could face stiff competition for his signature from the Turin giants.

The 19-year-old has now made 35 appearances for the senior side having come through the youth ranks, while he has three caps to his name for the USA.

In turn, he appears to have a bright future ahead of him for club and country having already shown so much potential and promise at such a young age, and it sounds as though Barcelona and Koeman could be keeping an eye on him this summer as a potential long-term solution at right-back.

The Barca boss does have Nelson Semedo available to him in the more immediate future, while Emerson is scheduled to arrive next year. With that in mind, it remains to be seen if Dest is a priority or if the club will go down that alternative route instead.