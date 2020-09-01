Talks held: Bayer Leverkusen look to take new Chelsea signing on loan as Kai Havertz deal edges closer

It can often be the case that two transfers may not be directly linked, but clubs will be much more likely to let players go on loan to another team who have just sold a major star to them.

The deal which will take Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea has dragged on for weeks now, but it does look like it should be completed soon.

The Metro confirmed that Havertz has already agreed terms on a move to Stamford Bridge, so it’s really just a case of both sides putting the finishing touches to the deal.

It’s interesting to note that a more recent report has come out and suggested that new Chelsea signing Malang Sarr could actually go on loan to Leverkusen, but it doesn’t sound like the two deals are dependent on each other happening:

Chelsea & Bayer Leverkusen are in talks over a loan deal involving Malang Sarr, as it becomes increasingly apparent that Monaco have no intention of selling Benoît Badiashile, who Bayer have made 3 offers for, per sources contacted by Get French Football News. More follows. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 1, 2020

Sarr’s signing did appear to come from nowhere and this suggests he’s seen as one for the future rather than now, and allowing him to move on loan to Leverkusen could be ideal for his development.

It probably suggests that Frank Lampard’s first choice pairing will be Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger for next season, while Sarr will hopefully be the long term replacement.