Manchester United could reportedly have a key edge over rivals Liverpool in the race for the transfer of Thiago Alcantara.

The Bayern Munich midfielder may have just played a starring role in his club’s Champions League win at the end of the 2019/20 season, but his future at the Allianz Arena is in serious doubt as he heads into the final year of his contract.

Alcantara is said to have held talks with Man Utd, according to Jan Age Fjortoft in the tweet below, but it may be more complicated than that…

Re: Thiago Manchester United have been in talks with Thiago.

So far Thiago’s wage-demands are too high. To be continued https://t.co/BWUq8rgZ4O — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) September 1, 2020

Fjortoft casts some doubt over United being willing or able to afford Alcantara’s wages, while the Metro claim the player himself would favour a move to Anfield.

That said, ESPN insist it is more or less impossible that Liverpool will sign the Spain international unless Georginio Wijnaldum ends up leaving.

This surely gives United a huge advantage, though whether or not they intend on making the most of it remains to be seen.

With Ajax star Donny van de Beek heading to Old Trafford, according to The Athletic and others, it seems unlikely that MUFC would also need Alcantara, having also signed Bruno Fernandes in January.

