Liverpool remain in pole position to seal the transfer of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, according to the latest reports.

This saga has been going back and forth for some time now, with Alcantara understandably attracting plenty of headlines as he is now in the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena.

Alcantara shone for Bayern in their Champions League victory in the season just gone, showing that he surely still has plenty to offer to any potential transfer suitors.

The Spain international could be a fine fit at either Liverpool or Manchester United, Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschaffl claims it is Jurgen Klopp’s side who remain in pole position.

As per his tweet below, United are yet to make an offer for the 29-year-old…

Update: There is still NO offer from ManUnited to FC Bayern for Thiago, the rumor is currently not hot. LFC is still in pole position. @SPORTBILD @BILD_Sport #thiago — Tobi Altschäffl (@altobelli13) September 1, 2020

It will be interesting to see how this develops, and Liverpool fans will surely hope they can remain the front-runners for this deal.

The Merseyside giants may have just won the Premier League title, but even the best teams need to make sure they’re not standing still, and Alcantara looks like an obviously smart addition to give Klopp’s side something different in midfield.