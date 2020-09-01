£44.5m star remains priority transfer target for Arsenal and is keen on Gunners switch

Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey is reportedly still a priority transfer target for Arsenal despite little progress being made over talks for a deal.

The Ghana international has shone in La Liga down the years, so it’s understandable that his club are not too keen on losing him any time soon.

As reported by Goal, Atletico won’t budge on the £44.5million fee needed to trigger Partey’s release clause, but that’s not currently a price Arsenal can afford to pay.

Despite this, Arsenal are said to be keen on signing Partey as an ideal candidate to give them a boost in midfield, while the player himself is also keen on the potential move to north London, according to Goal.

This will no doubt be frustrating for Arsenal fans, with Partey looking just what they need and providing a rare example of someone who’s both very good and available for a surprisingly generous price.

Still, in this transfer market affected by the coronavirus pandemic, it’s unsurprising that Arsenal aren’t quite able to make this deal work at the moment.

Fans will no doubt hope sales of some unneeded players – of which there are arguably quite a few in this squad – could help fund a future move for Partey.