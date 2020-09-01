Menu

Why Manchester United board are split over potential £60million transfer

Manchester United’s board are reportedly unsure about a potential £60million transfer deal for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

The 21-year-old looks a hugely promising young talent who could shine for a bigger club, but it may still be some time he gets a major transfer.

Despite United’s interest in Upamecano, club bosses are said to be split about whether or not to move for him now, according to the Telegraph.

The report explains that the Red Devils are unsure about paying £60m for Upamecano now when he could move for just £40m in a year’s time due to a clause in his contract with Leipzig.

The Telegraph also suggest United feel Upamecano could benefit from another year of playing regularly in the Bundesliga anyway, as he’s still young and inexperienced at the highest level.

Upamecano in action for Leipzig.

Still, some would surely feel this is an overly cautious approach from MUFC, with the Frenchman already looking like he could majorly strengthen a problem position in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Harry Maguire was a big-money signing in defence last summer, but he’s arguably not had the desired impact at the club so far, and could benefit from a better partner alongside him.

Upamecano has shown he’d surely be an improvement on the likes of Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones, so many fans will surely hope United do end up swooping for him this summer.

