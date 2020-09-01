Menu

Man United legend and Ajax chief all but confirm Donny van de Beek transfer to Old Trafford

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Two Manchester United legends have all but confirmed the imminent transfer of Donny van de Beek to Old Trafford with their Twitter activity.

See below for this exchange as Rio Ferdinand says good evening to Van de Beek with the eyes emoji, which seems like a pretty clear sign he’s confident of his old club getting a deal done.

MORE: Man United target edges closer to Old Trafford move after completing medical

In response, Ajax chief and former Man Utd goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar can be seen replying with a sad emoji, which suggests he’s accepted his current club’s star player is on his way out…

This comes as BBC Sport and others have reported on Van de Beek agreeing a move to United, and in a way it’s even more of a surefire sign that it’s happening when social media incidents like this happen.

Something smells extremely fishy about Matt Doherty’s £15 million move from Wolves to Tottenham… Click here to find out more.

More Stories / Manchester United FC
£50m-rated Manchester United transfer target poised to make big decision on his future
Ajax chief all-but confirms Man Utd move for Van de Beek in exchange with club legend
Man Utd injury news: Details of blow for key figure forced to withdraw from international duty

MUFC supporters can be very excited with their imminent new signing, with the Netherlands international looking hugely impressive in his recent performances in the Eredivisie and the Champions League.

Although United signed Bruno Fernandes back in January, they could do with more quality in midfield after Paul Pogba’s inconsistency and injury record in recent times, while Van de Beek could also be considered an upgrade on players like Fred and Scott McTominay.

More Stories Donny van de Beek Edwin van der Sar Rio Ferdinand

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.