Two Manchester United legends have all but confirmed the imminent transfer of Donny van de Beek to Old Trafford with their Twitter activity.

See below for this exchange as Rio Ferdinand says good evening to Van de Beek with the eyes emoji, which seems like a pretty clear sign he’s confident of his old club getting a deal done.

In response, Ajax chief and former Man Utd goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar can be seen replying with a sad emoji, which suggests he’s accepted his current club’s star player is on his way out…

? — Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) August 31, 2020

This comes as BBC Sport and others have reported on Van de Beek agreeing a move to United, and in a way it’s even more of a surefire sign that it’s happening when social media incidents like this happen.

MUFC supporters can be very excited with their imminent new signing, with the Netherlands international looking hugely impressive in his recent performances in the Eredivisie and the Champions League.

Although United signed Bruno Fernandes back in January, they could do with more quality in midfield after Paul Pogba’s inconsistency and injury record in recent times, while Van de Beek could also be considered an upgrade on players like Fred and Scott McTominay.