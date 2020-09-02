Coronavirus continues to wreak economic havoc on companies everywhere, with football clubs not immune from the effects.

As part of a restructuring process, Arsenal scout, Francis Cagigao, was expecting to be made redundant, and as per football.london, after the 30-day consultation period that is required on such proposals, Cagigao has left the north London club.

For someone who has been at the Gunners for over two decades, it’s likely a bitter pill to swallow, and may have left others fearing for their own employment.

Rather than being bitter or downbeat, however, Cagigao penned a goodbye letter which praised new first-team coach, Mikel Arteta, and what lies ahead for Gunners supporters with the Spaniard in charge.

“Today is my last day after 24 years + at The Arsenal,” he is quoted as writing by football.london.

“The Club I started at as a youth player also, back in the late 80s.

“Everything in life has a start and an end. This is no different. Now I will look to the future but never forgot the values instilled in me.

“People like Arsene, Pat Rice, David Dein, Steve Rowley, Don Howe, Stewert Houston, Ken Friar, Terry Murphy, Terry Burton, David Miles, many top top scouts both International and uk, at senior and academy level all these years ( thank you guys you are the best) and loyal hardworking colleagues over these years plus a lot of staff in the background.

“l thank you all for your courtesy, warmth and professionalism all these years. I truly respect you all.

“Also to the fans, the Clubs heartbeat, a lot of those who have sent out messages to me these past few weeks, I wish you all the best.

“The Club has a very good head coach and are not far from building a winning team, a lot of good groundwork has been laid.

“Wherever the future takes me from Tomorrow onwards I will never forget my time at the Club and feel privileged to have played my part.

“Stay safe. My best regards to you all. Salud y suerte a todos.

“Fran.

“Francis Cagigao.”

Having won the FA Cup and Community Shield in his first few months in charge, as well as seeing his team beat the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, Arteta has to be pleased with the progress being made.

If he is backed in the transfer market, then Cagigao’s suggestion that Arsenal are in good hands won’t be too far wide of the mark.