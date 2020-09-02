Conversations have reportedly taken place over a potential transfer deal taking Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar to Arsenal this summer.

The classy French playmaker has shone in Ligue 1 and it is little surprise to see his name coming up as a transfer target for big clubs ahead of next season.

Aouar particularly caught the eye in Lyon’s run to the semi-finals of the Champions League, and it was recently reported by L’Equipe, as translated by Matt Spiro in the tweets below, that Arsenal had made an offer for him…

David Ornstein of The Athletic now also reports on Arsenal’s interest in Aouar, saying talks have been held over the player.

This would be a real statement of intent by Arsenal, who have started the transfer window strongly with deals for Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Gunners could do with Aouar coming in as well, as the talented 22-year-old could be ideal to add a little more creativity to the side.

It is unclear, however, if Dani Ceballos’ return on another loan from Real Madrid could affect a deal for Aouar, according to The Athletic.