Arsenal midfielder closes in on two year loan switch to Serie A as Dani Ceballos return is almost done

We’re seeing a common theme where a lot of teams are having to get rid of one player in order to bring someone else in, although Arsenal fans will feel they’re still going to be one short compared to last season.

Lucas Torreira was highly rated when he came to the club, he was expected to bring some class to the midfield with a fearsome long shot, while also adding a healthy dose of aggression that short Uruguayan midfielders are famous for.

It’s not worked out for him and it makes sense to return to Serie A where he shone before, and it sounds like a two year loan deal with Fiorentina is edging closer:

The fans will hope that means a new face will come in, so it’s mixed news when you consider that Sky Sports reported that he’s poised to return for another loan spell next season.

He’s a fantastic player and he became a key player under Mikel Arteta last season, but the squad is technically one man down so perhaps this means another arrival could still be on the horizon.