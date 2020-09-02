Read on for today’s round up of the biggest Arsenal transfer rumours, with a big name possibly heading to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners could do with making changes to this squad after a difficult 2019/20 season, and Mikel Arteta surely needs backing with transfer funds after doing an impressive job in tough circumstances so far.

A priority surely has to be a creative midfielder, and reports claim Arsenal have held talks over signing Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar.

The young Frenchman is expected to cost around €50million, and Manchester City and Juventus are other top teams to have previously been linked with him.

Aouar could play a variety of roles in Arteta’s side, but could be best suited to replacing the out-of-favour Mesut Ozil in the number ten role.

Players could also be heading out of Arsenal, with Paris Saint-Germain launching a bid for right-back Hector Bellerin.

Most Gooners surely won’t want to see this fan-favourite leave north London, but it’s suggested that Arsenal could be tempted to cash in on him.

Bellerin doesn’t have the best recent fitness record and his departure could help raise funds for signings in more pressing areas of the AFC squad.

Finally, Emiliano Martinez could also be leaving Arsenal as he’s eyed up by former manager Unai Emery at Villarreal.

The Argentine has been in fine form for Arsenal recently, but he’s not guaranteed to keep his number one spot once Bernd Leno returns from injury.

It is therefore not too surprising to see him linked with an exit as Emery looks keen to work with him again.