Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been in fine form for the Gunners in recent times, making himself a surprise hero in their FA Cup success last term.

The Argentine was key for Arsenal as he filled in for the injured Bernd Leno in some big games, putting in strong performances in the semi-final and final victories over Manchester City and Chelsea, respectively.

Now, however, it remains to be seen if Martinez has much of a chance of remaining first choice for Mikel Arteta’s side, and this seems to have put his long-term future at the Emirates Stadium in some doubt.

According to the Telegraph, one potential suitor would be former Arsenal manager Unai Emery, currently in charge of La Liga side Villarreal.

The 28-year-old may well be tempted to link up with Emery again, and he might have more of a chance of playing regularly with the switch to Villarreal for next season.

Some Arsenal fans will surely be disappointed, however, as Martinez must be one of the most solid and reliable backup ‘keepers in the Premier League right now.

Something smells extremely fishy about Matt Doherty’s £15 million move from Wolves to Tottenham… Click here to find out more.