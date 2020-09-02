Man United finally signed their first new player of the summer with Donny van de Beek completing a £40m move from Ajax.

With less than two weeks left before the start of the Premier League season, though the Red Devils will have slightly longer to prepare thanks to their European exploits, time was always of the essence.

The midfielder had been a key part of the Ajax success story over the past few seasons, never better than when helping the Dutch giants to dismantle Real Madrid in the Champions League back in 2019.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely be hoping he can reproduce the ability he showed in those games for the Old Trafford outfit.

“Donny has all of the technical attributes needed to perform in this team and has the personality required to succeed at Manchester United,” the Norwegian said to the official Manchester United website.

“His ability to see space, time his movements and read the game will really complement the qualities that we have in midfield and his arrival really strengthens the depth of talent we have in that position.

“Donny’s performances in the Eredivisie and in Europe have been excellent over the last few years and we are all looking forward to working with him.”

The expectation will be that once the Premier League season is underway, the Dutchman will form a midfield trio alongside Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

If the club are also able to sign one or two other new players to complement what they already have in situ, United’s renaissance could likely continue.