Barcelona tipped to turn to prolific La Liga striker as their rivals continue their fire sale

A lot of fans will remember Valencia as a team who regularly challenged for La Liga and the Champions League, but something has gone badly wrong at the club.

They’ve already sold some key first team players like Rodrigo, Ferran Torres, Francis Coquelin and Dani Parejo, while a report from Cadenaser has indicated that they aren’t finished there.

Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen is said to be up for sale while the club are also contemplating letting Gabriel Paulista go too.

There’s no doubt that their front line will be worse off after Rodrigo moved to Leeds, but they go on to indicate that Maxi Gomez is also on the market and Barcelona are interested.

He’s a solid La Liga striker who’s always managed double figures in his three seasons in Spain, while his physicality would bring something completely different to Barca’s front line too.

The report even indicates that Valencia are open to selling him because they know they can make a big profit by letting him go, but you do worry for them in the league next season if they keep selling everybody.

Like a lot of rumours it sounds like Gomez is simply an option for Barcelona just now, and it’s possible that someone like Luis Suarez may have to leave first before he can come in.