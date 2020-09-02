Barcelona star ready to seal Premier League transfer and has several offers

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has reportedly got a number of offers to seal a transfer to the Premier League this summer.

According to Don Balon, the Spain international is ready to consider leaving the Nou Camp in what is likely to be a summer of major transition for the club.

Alba has been a key player for Barcelona down the years, but it may be time for a new challenge as the Catalan giants welcome new manager Ronald Koeman and try to usher in a new era after a nightmare 2019/20 campaign.

Barcelona surrendered their La Liga title to rivals Real Madrid and were thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich to be dumped out of the Champions League in humiliating fashion.

Don Balon do not name which clubs are in for Alba, but one imagines he would have a long list of suitors after a fine career as an attack-minded full-back with plenty of quality.

The 31-year-old is also an experienced winner who could contribute towards improving someone like Manchester United, for example, who could arguably do with an upgrade on Luke Shaw and with more winning know-how in their squad after a difficult few years in which they’ve lacked silverware.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal don’t really need to strengthen at left-back just now, so it remains to be seen which clubs might be in for Alba.

