Bartomeu’s no-show at Jorge Messi’s Barcelona flat

Amidst all the cloak and dagger elements of Jorge Messi trying to meet with Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, to discuss his son Leo’s departure from the club, came what can only be described as a really odd incident.

Jorge Messi’s plane had been tracked once it left Argentina, and as soon as he landed in Catalonia, his every move was being followed, even leading to him being hunted down and videoed getting out of a taxi by Deportes Cuatro via MARCA and cited by Football Espana.

? A Plane carrying Jorge Messi heading to Barcelona, is currently flying over Brazil – close to São Paulo. It is expected to arrive in Barcelona in 8 hours. [@TheCitizensBR] pic.twitter.com/Z2fwsk7F8z — City Chief (@City_Chief) September 1, 2020

To that end, both big hitters in the saga appeared to have had their every move watched.

What wasn’t expected was what appeared to happen on Wednesday afternoon.

Bartomeu’s car pulled up outside the flat at which Jorge Messi is staying, but drove off again without anyone getting out according to Football Espana who cited video footage from Spanish outlet Cadena Ser.

? SURREALISTA

El coche de Bartomeu, sin él dentro, ha aparecido en la puerta del piso de Jorge Messi en Barcelona. Sin entrar en la finca, ha dado media vuelta y se ha marchado. Vía @QueThiJugues pic.twitter.com/D3QCg747uN — Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) September 2, 2020

It’s unclear just how long any negotiations will last, or whether a court settlement will be needed, but in order for either scenario to come to fruition, the pair at least have to face each other rather than driving away.