Chelsea are reportedly set to allow N’Golo Kante to leave the club this summer, provided they receive a transfer fee of £80million for him.

The France international has been a world class performer for the Blues down the years and could be a big loss if he does move on, but it does seem his future is in some doubt this summer.

According to the Daily Express, Kante is wanted by former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte at Inter Milan, and the Blues may well feel an £80m fee for a player who’ll turn 30 next season is pretty decent business.

CFC have had a busy summer so far, bringing in big names such as Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva.

The Express also note that another big-money deal for Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz looks imminent, so it makes sense that Chelsea might have to sell to make up for all these signings coming in.

One can well imagine Kante would be tempted to link up with Conte again, with the former Leicester City man playing some of his best football under the Italian tactician.

Conte brought Kante to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2016 and the pair enjoyed a hugely impressive Premier League title victory in their first season together.