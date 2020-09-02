Chelsea told to pay more than £30m if they want to sign potential Kepa replacement

Chelsea have done some impressive business this summer, but the fans will still be desperate to see a new goalkeeper coming in to provide some competition.

Plenty of names have been linked without anything really happening, but it’s starting to look like Rennes’ stopper Edouard Mendy is emerging as a serious candidate.

It’s an interesting one because he’s 28 but he’s only really had two seasons at the top level where he’s been a regular starter, while his only campaign at Rennes was cut in half due to the Covid-19 shut down.

He looks like he’s dominant in the air and handy with his feet so the potential is there for him to grow into a top class stopper, but his lack of experience also makes him a major risk.

The Telegraph have reported on the latest with his situation and it sounds like Chelsea will need to pay more than £30m if they want to get this over the line.

They also refer to him as a signing to add competition to the team rather than a direct replacement for Kepa, so it does suggest that Kepa is either going to get another chance or Chelsea simply can’t find a top quality keeper that’s available this summer.

You have to think the price tag is affordable and Mendy should jump at the chance to make a move, so it would be fascinating to see if he’s really good enough to make the step up.