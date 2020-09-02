Menu

Chelsea transfer news: Rudiger talks up Havertz deal, star cleared to move for £80m, goalkeeper signing close

Chelsea FC
Posted by

The latest Chelsea transfer gossip is in, and we’ve rounded up today’s big stories for you below…

First up, Antonio Rudiger has talked up the potential Kai Havertz transfer, saying he hopes he has played his part in luring his fellow Germany international to Chelsea this summer.

MORE: Talks held: Bayer Leverkusen look to take new Chelsea signing on loan as Kai Havertz deal edges closer

Rudiger has become well known for his efforts at luring big names to Stamford Bridge, having worked his magic with another of his international colleagues Timo Werner back in July.

“I made my contribution to Timo,” he said. “I hope that will happen with Kai too.”

Next, there’s an update on the N’Golo Kante saga, with the France international seemingly among the players who can leave Chelsea this summer.

Frank Lampard could do with raising funds from player sales after so much big spending, and it seems Kante has been cleared to move on if clubs come in with an offer of £80million.

Inter Milan are being linked with Kante, but it remains to be seen if they’ll pay Chelsea’s price for the former Leicester City man.

Finally, it looks like progress is being made by CFC with regards to signing a new goalkeeper.

Reports claim Edouard Mendy looks set to make the move to west London this summer after catching the club’s eye at Ligue 1 side Rennes.

Mendy could surely be an upgrade on the struggling Kepa Arrizabalaga, and sources in France suggest this deal is now close to completion.

