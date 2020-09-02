Ex-Chelsea star warns Frank Lampard about the “real problem” that could affect club’s new signings

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has fired the club a warning over goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Spanish shot-stopper has not had the best of times at Stamford Bridge so far, and Chelsea would surely do well to replace him with a top signing in goal this summer.

Kepa has now been criticised by Leboeuf, who says Frank Lampard has to make a change in that position this summer.

Not only does the Frenchman describe Kepa as a “real problem” for Chelsea, he believes his poor form in goal could also have an effect on how easily defensive signings Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell settle.

Leboeuf has compared the situation to a similar one that briefly saw Silva’s form dip at previous club Paris Saint-Germain, who have changed goalkeepers a few times in recent years, with mixed success.

“It’s a problem, it’s a real problem,” Leboeuf told ESPN.

“He was very inconsistent last season, he has to go.

“When you’re a centre-half or a full-back you need to have a comfortable presence behind you so that if you’re in danger, you know the guy behind you will save you. That wasn’t the case last season. “I think he has to go, but they have to find another one. “It was very important for Paris Saint-Germain, for example, when Thiago Silva was playing that Areola or someone else couldn’t fit at the level, and since Navas came to the club, you’ve seen better defenders. “You saw Kimpembe playing better, Thiago Silva was playing better, but also on the sides Juan Bernat was playing better, it’s crucial for Chelsea to find a solution.”

Chelsea would do well to take this on board and must surely do all they can to ensure Kepa is not their number one again going into the new season.