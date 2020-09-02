Menu

Bundesliga star admits to holding talks with clubs amid Manchester United transfer links

Manchester United FC
RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano has spoken out about his future amid recent transfer rumours and gossip linking him with Manchester United.

The France Under-21 international has been a top performer in the Bundesliga in recent times, showing himself to be a huge prospect who could soon shine for an elite club.

ESPN have recently linked Upamecano with Man Utd, and there’s no doubt the Red Devils could majorly benefit from signing a centre-back like him to partner Harry Maguire.

It wasn’t the best first season at Old Trafford for Maguire following his big move from Leicester City last summer, but much of that might be down to the lack of a quality partner alongside him, with Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly not looking like ideal long-term options for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Upamecano would surely be an upgrade, but his latest quotes on his future seem to make it clear he’s happy where he is.

The 21-year-old did admit, however, that he has previously held talks with some clubs about leaving Leipzig, so it may well be that that offers United some hope for the future.

“I extended my contract with Leipzig because I feel good with my team-mates,” Upamecano is quoted by Yahoo Sport.

“My coach is giving me confidence. He’s learning as well, but he gives me confidence and it improves my level.

“I’ve been in Leipzig for more than three years, I feel good. I’ve been in demand, I talked to some clubs, it’s true, but I’m not in a hurry.

“We’ll see what happens in the future.”

