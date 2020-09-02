On Tuesday evening, Manchester United announced the signing of Donny van de Beek via an announcement on their official Twitter account.

The Dutchman has signed from Ajax for a fee of £40m according to the Daily Mail.

He is the Red Devils’ first signing of the summer, and the expectation will be that he’ll form a formidable midfield alongside Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

Given how important he’s been for Ajax over the past couple of seasons, it’s not too much of a stretch to believe that he’ll be similarly coveted by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Van de Beek’s immediate focus will now be on the Netherlands’ Nations League games at home to Poland and Italy, but as soon as they’re over he’ll be able to join his new club mates at Old Trafford.

That’s something the Dutchman is clearly looking forward to.

“I cannot begin to explain how incredible an opportunity it is to join a club with such an amazing history,” he said to Man United’s official website.

“I would like to thank everyone at Ajax. I grew up there and I will always have a special bond with the club.

“I am now ready to take the next step in my career and perform at the highest level and there is no higher standard than Manchester United.”

With the Red Devils back in the Champions League again this season, van de Beek’s hire represents a significant investment from United, with more players potentially to come.