It’s a transfer saga that’s going to dominate the headlines until a decision is made one way or the other.

Lionel Messi has made it clear that he sees his future away from Barcelona, whilst the Catalan club are just as adamant that the Argentinian will stay put unless someone pays his €700m buyout clause.

The player’s father, Jorge Messi, flew into Barcelona from Rosario on Wednesday to iron out the details with Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, but things aren’t looking hopeful for the latter.

MARCA have a video from Deportes Cuatro, cited by Football Espana, which shows Jorge Messi being questioned as he rushes from a taxi down to what appears to be an underground car park.

When asked if his son would be staying at Barca, he replied with one word; “Difficult.”

Clearly, there’s still a lot of negotiation to be done by both sides, and that’s before the possibility of the case being taken to court.

Though Barcelona don’t want to lose him at all, a compromise may be their best course of action or else they risk losing him for free.