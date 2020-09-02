Robin van Persie fires warning to Donny van de Beek ahead of Manchester United transfer

Former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has sent a message of warning to Donny van de Beek as he seemingly closes in on a move from Ajax to Old Trafford.

The Dutchman has discussed Van de Beek’s potential move in his column in De Telegraaf and believes that he’ll find the Premier League is a completely different level to what he’s experienced in his career so far.

“Donny van de Beek is 23 years old and that is a nice age to make a transfer to the Premier League,” Van Persie said.

“I was a bit younger when I went to Arsenal, and in the locker room, I was considered a player for the future. Winning the UEFA Cup with Feyenoord meant nothing. The Premier League is a completely different world.

“Donny will be brought in as a major purchase from Manchester United, but he will discover that those other 22 players have also been brought in as a ‘major purchase’. One had an even bigger transfer than the other.

“It means that he has to stand there right away and he has to mentally adjust to that. Because Manchester United is in every way a beast of a club.”

Van de Beek’s move to United is all but done, according to The Athletic and others, though an official announcement has not yet been made.

The Netherlands international is an exciting talent and looks like he could be a great fit in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, which needs strengthening after a trophyless season in 2019/20.

Man Utd also failed to challenge for the title at any point, with Solskjaer’s side only sneaking in to the top four on the final day of the season.

Van Persie knows a thing or two about enjoying success with the Red Devils, so Van de Beek could do well to take his words into consideration.