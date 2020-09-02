Excellent relations with Juventus mean Barcelona are set to collect a fee as Koeman pushes star out of the club

It’s obvious that Ronald Koeman doesn’t want Luis Suarez to continue at Barcelona, but getting him off the books was always going to be a big challenge.

There aren’t many teams who can afford to take on a big wage for a striker with a lot of injury issues, so it actually looked like Barca were going to have to pay Suarez to terminate his contract.

The ideal situation would see them find someone willing to take him on for nothing, but it actually sounds like they might get a small fee if he moves to Juventus.

Gianluca Di Marzio has reported on the latest with his situation and the talks are still ongoing between the parties to get this done, but it’s starting to look like the transfer is going to happen.

It’s suggested that Suarez wants to leave on good terms so that’s now likely, while the report goes on to say that relations between Juve and Barca are so good that the Italian Champions are prepared to pay a small fee to the Catalans.

It sounds like it will only happen as a bonus payment if he fulfils certain criteria – so you would expect that to be based on appearances or goals – but this actually sounds like the best thing for everyone.

It also suggests that Barca will sign a new striker unless Koeman is willing to put his reputation on Martin Braithwaite to lead the line – so this could be an exciting few days for the fans.