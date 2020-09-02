The Guardian’s Jamie Jackson has provided an encouraging update on the Jadon Sancho to Manchester United transfer saga.

The Borussia Dortmund star has been linked with Man Utd for much of the summer, and Jackson admits not a lot has changed in recent weeks as the deal seems to have come to something of a standstill.

However, as per the video below, Jackson still feels there is cause for optimism from a United point of view…

Jackson says all parties want the move to happen, meaning United want to sign the player, he wants the move to Old Trafford, and supposedly Dortmund also intend to sell.

One imagines the England international won’t come cheap after his eye-catching form in the Bundesliga, and that could understandably cause a great deal of delay.

Clubs will be reluctant to pay over the odds due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, but other clubs will also be eager not to get ripped off when it comes to selling their stars.

