Liverpool defender emerges as a target after club need a new signing to cover injury issues

There comes a point in every career where a player needs to decide between the security of a contract at a huge club or trying to establish themselves as a first team player at a lower level, and that moment has arrived for Nat Phillips at Liverpool.

He spent last season on loan at Stuttgart but he’s also 23 years old so U23 football isn’t going to help him develop anymore, so he probably needs a permanent move to kick start his career.

A report from the Bristol Post has suggested that he’s set to leave Anfield this summer, and Bristol City are showing an interest after Nathan Baker picked up a hamstring injury.

They go on to suggest that Liverpool are actually considering a few offers from different teams and it’s a mix of loan proposals and permanent transfers, but it’s not clear what Bristol have offered or what Liverpool want to do.

Phillips did actually play for Liverpool in their FA Cup game against Everton last season when they briefly recalled him in January, but there’s no sign that he’s going to be a regular member of the first team going forward, so a move to Bristol City could be perfect for him.