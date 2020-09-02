Liverpool star decides he wants to move to Barcelona but they won’t pay any more than €20m

There have been a few transfer stories surrounding Barcelona and Liverpool recently which didn’t make much sense, but it actually looks like Gini Wijnaldum moving to Spain would be a good idea.

The latest front page of Spanish outlet Sport has indicated that the Dutchman has now stated that he’s willing to move to the Nou Camp, but Barcelona have warned that they won’t pay any more than €20m to make this happen.

Wijnaldum is in the final year of his contract and The Express have confirmed that Liverpool are looking to bring in Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara for around £30m, so it’s likely that the Dutch midfielder would be the one to drop to the bench.

If he runs his contract down then Liverpool won’t get anything for him, so this would give them a chance to raise most of the money to sign Thiago, while the Spaniard is also a better player and will improve Jurgen Klopp’s side.

You can rightfully argue that Barcelona do not need any more veteran midfielders, but Wijnaldum could actually be the perfect signing for the next season or two.

Barca have lots of sitting midfielders or playmakers but they don’t have a lot of energy or a box-to-box presence and the Dutchman would provide that, while his pressing abilities should help them in the centre of the park.

Moving to Barca is a risk because they look like a shambles just now, but Ronald Koeman is a Dutch legend so the chance to work with him and play a role in turning things around will be enticing.

Wijnaldum has been a key player for Klopp so it’s understandable that he might want to keep him, but if the player wants to go and Liverpool have the chance to raise a fee and clear some wage space to sign Thiago, then it’s a move that could suit everyone.