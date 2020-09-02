Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has reportedly agreed a contract with Barcelona after entering into advanced talks over a transfer away from Anfield.

The Netherlands international seems to be closing in on leaving Liverpool for Barcelona, according to Sport, and it will be interesting to see how this affects the Reds’ transfer plans for the rest of the summer.

Wijnaldum has been a key performer for Liverpool and will surely need replacing, with ESPN claiming his exit could be key to Jurgen Klopp being able to afford the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

The Spain international would be an ideal signing to fill the void left by Wijnaldum, and in many ways it could give Klopp a more balanced squad by the end of the summer.

Alcantara is a different style of midfielder to Wijnaldum, who, for all his qualities, is similar to the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in that he is a more defensive-minded or box-to-box player, rather than a playmaker in the mould of Alcantara.

The 29-year-old has been a star performer for Bayern and could add real spark and creativity to LFC’s midfield, giving them another outlet if their main attacking threat through full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson is nullified.