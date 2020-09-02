The ‘will he, won’t he’ saga of whether Lionel Messi will finally leave Barcelona or not is showing no signs of abating, but there’s one person at least who would prefer that he stayed put.

Though they have been the fiercest of rivals on the pitch, Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos has his reasons for wanting the Argentinian to remain in La Liga.

“I believe that Messi has earned the respect of deciding his future, I don’t know if he is doing it in the best way or not,” he said to reporters, El Mundo carrying the quotes that have been cited by Football Espana.

“But for Spanish football and for Barça, we all want them to have the best players. We would like Messi to always stay here.

“Messi makes the Spanish league and his team better, and the Clasicos more beautiful. He is one of the best in the world, there is little more to add, he has earned respect, without any speculation, and we will see what happens.”

At this stage, with Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu apparently not interested in negotiating Messi’s exit from the club, per Sport, cited by Football Espana, there doesn’t appear to be a quick resolution available.

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona tipped to turn to prolific La Liga striker as their rivals continue their fire sale Premier League urged to show every match live during the 2020/21 season Video: Former Arsenal star suggests selling Bellerin for this reason

Having already lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain and Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, if La Liga as a brand were to see Messi also disappear to pastures new, it weakens their offering to subscribers around the world.

Time will tell if the Catalans are able to persuade their talisman to stay put or not.